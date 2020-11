Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 17:29 Hits: 7

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's attorney general is seeking the extradition from the United States of a former security minister wanted on corruption charges, but only after his U.S. trial is concluded, a local newspaper reported on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/11/30/mexico-seeking-extradition-of-former-security-chief-from-us---newspaper