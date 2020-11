Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 17:41 Hits: 12

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recount of presidential ballots in Wisconsin’s two largest counties finished on Sunday, confirming that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the key swing state by more than 20,000 votes. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/11/30/wisconsin-counties-finish-recounts-biden039s-lead-reconfirmed