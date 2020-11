Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 18:12 Hits: 1

Iran has said it will not recognize any verdict in a trial in Belgium against an Iranian diplomat who is charged with plotting to bomb an exiled opposition group's rally two years ago.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-reject-any-verdict-trial-diplomat-belgium-assadi-mek/30973896.html