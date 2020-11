Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 05:22 Hits: 4

MEXICO CITY: Among the new cardinals formally installed by Pope Francis on Saturday (Nov 28) is an outspoken Mexican cleric who has spent decades ministering to the mostly poor, indigenous communities near the country's southern border with Guatemala. Felipe Arizmendi, known for progressive views ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-s-new-cardinal-in-mexico-known-for-indigenous-outreach-13662006