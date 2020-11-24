Headlines for November 24, 2020

Category:
Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Trump Administration Clears Path for President-elect Biden's Transition to Begin Biden Taps Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary, Avril Haines for DNI & Alejandro Mayorkas for DHS U.S. Coronavirus Hospitalizations Surge to Record High as Nurses Warn of Unpreparedness California Gov. Gavin Newsom & Family in Quarantine After Possible Coronavirus Exposure HUD Secretary Ben Carson Says Access to Experimental COVID-19 Drug "Saved My Life" Hong Kong Protest Leaders Face 3 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Unlawful Assembly Somalia Receives Two Years' Worth of Rain from Record-Shattering Indian Ocean Cyclone Reuters: U.S. Dropped Drug Charges Against Ex-Mexican General in Exchange for Cartel Leader's Arrest Florida Police Face Investigation into Officers' Killing of Two Black Teens Omaha Protesters Demand Justice for Kenneth Jones, African American Man Killed by Police San Francisco DA Charges Police Officer over Killing of Unarmed Black Man in 2017 Hamza "Travis" Nagdy, Leader of Breonna Taylor Protests in Louisville, KY, Killed in Shooting Asylum Seekers in Tacoma ICE Jail on Hunger Strike to Protest Brutal Conditions 9 Asylum Seekers Continue Hunger Strike in New Jersey's Bergen County Jail GM Recalls 7 Million Vehicles over Airbags, Will End Support for Lower Fuel Efficiency Carlos "Taso" Zenón, Who Led Protests Against U.S. Navy in Vieques, Puerto Rico, Dies at 84 David Dinkins, First and Only African American Mayor of NYC, Dies at 93
