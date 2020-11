Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 08:35 Hits: 7

An unnamed Uzbek government source has said that Uzbekistan plans to repatriate another group of its citizens from a camp for families of Islamic State fighters in Syria, Reuters reported on November 29.

