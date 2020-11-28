Trump's attempt to shift the burden of proof to Biden further proves his legal battle is falling apart

Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 19:40 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump is now turning his attention toward a different post-election argument in an effort to justify his antics challenging the results of the election and he is being met with opposition from legal experts.

On Friday, Trump posted a tweet suggesting Biden needed to "prove" 80 million Americans legally voted for him before entering the White House although there is no law to enforce such an obligation, reports Law and Crime.

"Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous '80,000,000 votes' were not fraudulently or illegally obtained," Trump said on Twitter. "When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he's got a big unsolvable problem!"

Almost immediately after Trump shared his post, legal experts and observers quickly fired back to correct the president about where the "burden of proof" lies. Trump's attempt to shift the responsibility of providing evidence of election fraud was not missed by legal experts. In fact, many argued that it further proves Trump's campaign legal team does not have substantial evidence to support their claims of widespread voter fraud.

Legal expert Joel Dolphin also reiterated that the "burden of proof" typically lies with the person accusing someone of committing a crime. Unfortunately for Trump, it is not the other way around. Alaska government investigator Joel Dolphin also chimed in saying, "Nah, the burden of proof lies with the accuser. President-elect Biden will enter the White House as President on January 20, 2021."

Trump's tweet came as his legal team continues to struggle to provide evidence of voter fraud to support his argument to overturn the presidential election. Out of more than 40 post-election lawsuits, at least 26 have been denied but state and local courts. Multiple swing states have also certified election results moving closer toward sealing the deal on President-elect Joe Biden's victory.



