Experts warn Trump is ‘utterly bonkers’ after bombshell WaPo deep-dive on president’s post-election meltdown

Experts were shocked by the portrait of President Donald Trump in a bombshell new report.

Posted online by The Washington Post on Saturday night, the story was titled, "20 days of fantasy and failure: Inside Trump's quest to overturn the election."

"The facts were indisputable: President Trump had lost. But Trump refused to see it that way," the newspaper reported. "The result was an election aftermath without precedent in U.S. history. With his denial of the outcome, despite a string of courtroom defeats, Trump endangered America's democracy, threatened to undermine national security and public health, and duped millions of his supporters into believing, perhaps permanently, that Biden was elected illegitimately."

George Conway, husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, said it made Trump look "utterly bonkers."

Constitutional law expert and Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe issued a warning for those reading it:

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal focused on a quote from a "close advisor" likening Trump to Mad King George.

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot highlighted one particularly well-written sentence from reporters Philip Rucker, Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Amy Gardner.

Lincoln Project Kurt Bardella suggested the article made a case for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

