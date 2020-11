Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 23:29 Hits: 3

Serbia's ambassador to Montenegro, Vladimir Bozovic, has been declared "persona non grata" by the Montenegro government. Serbia mirrored the move, but the row between one-time close allies might turn out short-lived.

