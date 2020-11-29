The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gabonese citizens raise the alarm over oil spills by French company Perenco

Gabonese citizens raise the alarm over oil spills by French company Perenco Residents of Étimboué in western Gabon have faced multiple oil spills over the past two years. Exhausted and angry, they are speaking out against Perenco, an independent Anglo-French oil company with headquarters in Paris and London, which is currently extracting petrol from about fifty different oil fields in the area. Locals report that Perenco’s equipment is poorly maintained and out of date, likely causing the spills. This contamination has had wide-ranging effects on the local population, including health problems, water pollution, poisoned crops and fish, say our Observers.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/afrique/20201127-gabonese-citizens-raise-the-alarm-over-oil-spills-by-french-company-perenco

