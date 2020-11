Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 10:01 Hits: 6

An underground museum in the backstreets of Naples is filled with Diego Maradona memorabilia. FRANCE 24's Mark Owen reports on a tribute to the football legend.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20201129-underground-maradona-museum-in-naples-pays-tribute-to-football-legend