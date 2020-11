Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 09:42 Hits: 10

ISLAMABAD: Following years of public outcry and campaigning by American pop star Cher, the "world's loneliest elephant" was poised on Sunday (Nov 29) to embark on a mammoth journey from Pakistan to a sanctuary in Cambodia. The famed singer and Oscar-winning actress has spent recent days at the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/-do-you-believe---pakistan-elephant-set-for-flight-after-cher-campaign-13662406