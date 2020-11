Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 10:09 Hits: 9

Sydney recorded its hottest November night as Australia's largest city suffered through a weekend heatwave that saw daytime temperatures peak above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

