Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 07:07 Hits: 4

A suicide bomber has struck at an army base, killing dozens of security personnel. It is one of the bloodiest attacks in Afghanistan in recent months.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-car-bomb-kills-dozens-of-people-in-ghazni-province/a-55762817?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf