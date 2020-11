Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 07:58 Hits: 5

As Argentina mourns the death of football legend Diego Maradona, FRANCE 24's Simon Harding reports from the slum on the outskirts of Buenos Aires where their local hero grew up.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20201129-a-man-of-the-people-friends-and-neighbours-pay-tribute-to-maradona