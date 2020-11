Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 05:42 Hits: 3

WARSAW: While mass protests against a court verdict backing a near-total ban on abortion have taken on an increasingly political flavour in Poland, the devout Catholic country is far from turning pro-choice. Surveys show that Poles have grown comfortable with existing abortion legislation - among ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/-silent-majority--of-poles-favour-strict-abortion-law-13662064