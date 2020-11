Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 17:44 Hits: 3

A German politician wants federal police withdrawn from Aegean maritime patrols if EU border agency Frontex fails to halt migrant "pushbacks." Six forced returns since April have been attributed to the Greek coast guard.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/call-to-withdraw-german-police-from-greek-migrant-pushbacks/a-55760352?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf