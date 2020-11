Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 17:56 Hits: 3

Protesters lit fires and clashed with police at a Paris rally against a new bill that would limit the right to publish photos of officers. A recent video of police beating a Black man has boosted their cause.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/clashes-break-out-in-paris-over-bill-to-limit-filming-of-police/a-55760542?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf