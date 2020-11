Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 20:47 Hits: 7

The UK has appointed a vaccine minister amid reports that British hospitals could receive the first doses within 10 days. Scores of people have been arrested at fresh anti-lockdown protests. Follow DW for more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-britain-names-covid-vaccine-minister/a-55754392?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf