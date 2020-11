Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 23:18 Hits: 2

U.S. President DonaldĀ TrumpĀ said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov. 3 election, even as he reiterated his unfounded claims of massive voter fraud.

