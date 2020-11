Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 13:57 Hits: 4

Azerbaijan has been moving further into territory it retook from Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, after a Russian-brokered peace deal on November 9. FRANCE 24 reports from the city of Agdam – formerly an industrial hub, now reduced to rubble – where the cost of rebuilding looks colossal.

