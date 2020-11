Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 17:01 Hits: 3

Ethiopia's military has gained “full control” of the capital of the defiant Tigray region, the army announced Saturday, after the Tigray government reported that the city of a half-million people was being “heavily bombarded" in the final push to arrest the region's leaders.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201128-ethiopia-s-abiy-says-army-enters-tigray-capital