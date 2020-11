Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 17:07 Hits: 4

BAGHDAD, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Saturday 1,606 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of nationwide infections to 548,821. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/11/29/iraq-reports-1606-new-covid-19-cases-lowest-since-july