Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 14:58 Hits: 1

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday (Nov 25) and expressed hope for a “win-win cooperation" amid conflicts over trade, technology and security. China became one of the last major governments to congratulate Biden. There was no explanation ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-xi-jinping-congratulates-joe-biden-hopes-win-win-ties-13638200