Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 19:34 Hits: 2

AMSTERDAM: Judges hearing the case against four defendants in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine rejected on Wednesday (Nov 25) a defence request for more time to investigate alternative explanations for the crash. MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/malaysia-airlines-mh17-case-judges-reject-request-crash-scenario-13637796