Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 22:34 Hits: 2

Trump’s actions leave several anxieties remaining about the future of US politics and the country’s democracy, say James Carouso and Dr Prashanth Parameswaran.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/trump-election-concede-biden-confirmation-us-politics-future-13636534