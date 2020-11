Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 14:09 Hits: 1

In cavernous cold-storage warehouses at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, KLM workers are gearing up for a surge next year in COVID-19 vaccine cargos that will need to be flown around the world at ultra-low temperatures.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/transporting-covid-19-vaccines-cold-storage-cargo-amsterdam-13645990