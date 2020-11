Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 15:28 Hits: 1

The second wave of COVID-19 infections that has hit Sweden could peak in mid-December, health officials said on Thursday, stressing developments will depend on how well the public follows social distancing advice.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/second-wave-of-covid-19-in-sweden-could-peak-in-mid-december-13646352