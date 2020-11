Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 18:59 Hits: 1

France reported 13,563 new coronavirus infections on Thursday (Nov 26), compared with 16,282 on Wednesday and 21,150 a week ago, suggesting the spread of the virus continued to slow in the fourth week of a national lockdown.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-covid-19-infections-hospitalisations-decline-again-in-france-13647458