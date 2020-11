Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 19:45 Hits: 1

Developers of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine said on Thursday that AstraZeneca should try combining its experimental shot with the Russian one to boost efficacy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-sputnik-developers-call-on-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-13647742