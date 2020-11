Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 19:51 Hits: 2

The World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Thursday the introduction of a COVID-19 vaccine should allow the world to gain progressive control over the disease next year.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-ryan-sees-progressive-control-of-covid-19-in-2021-13647678