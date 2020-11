Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 22:30 Hits: 1

However sceptical you claim to feel on social media, the jab might ease your worries about killing grandpa (or yourself), says the Financial Times’ Simon Kuper.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-safe-antivax-eu-us-trump-conspiracy-13644240