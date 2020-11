Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 23:00 Hits: 0

Canada could approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine "around December," about the same time as the United States and the European Union, a senior official at Canada's drug regulator said on Thursday.

