Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 23:27 Hits: 2

The state of Sao Paulo could roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac even without approval from Brazil's health regulator, the state's governor said in an interview on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/sao-paulo-governor-floats-using-sinovac-covid-19-vaccine-13647920