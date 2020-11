Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 00:02 Hits: 1

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Nov 26) he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov 3 election, even as he repeated his unfounded claims of massive voter fraud.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-will-leave-white-house-if-biden-wins-electoral-college-13645402