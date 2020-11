Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 01:33 Hits: 1

WELLINGTON: Diplomats like to remain neutral but Nanaia Mahuta let the veil slip a little when a winner was declared in the US election by tweeting a smiley-face emoji. Mahuta, the first indigenous Maori woman to be appointed New Zealand's foreign affairs minister, suppresses a real-life smile ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-foreign-affairs-minister-mahuta-maori-indigenous-13649242