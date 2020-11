Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 01:46 Hits: 0

The US Supreme Court has barred New York from imposing coronavirus restrictions on houses of worship in a ruling likely to be heralded by conservatives as a victory for religious freedoms.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cuomo-calls-us-supreme-court-s-religious-gatherings-ruling-13644266