Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 02:26 Hits: 1

LONDON: More than 23 million people will be under the tightest COVID-19 restrictions once England's nationwide coronavirus lockdown ends next week, but London will escape the toughest rules, the government said on Thursday (Nov 26). England will return to a regional tiered system when the national ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/tens-of-millions-set-for-strictest-covid-19-curbs-when-england-13649606