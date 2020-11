Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 02:46 Hits: 1

SYDNEY: Australia is bracing for the first major heat wave of the bush fire season this weekend with temperatures forecast to hit well above 40 degrees Celsius, prompting authorities to urge people to stay indoors. Last summer's bush fires, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison called Australia's ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/weekend-scorcher--australia-braces-for-first-major-heat-wave-of-fire-season-13649978