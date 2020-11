Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 08:19 Hits: 0

Mink that were culled to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus at fur farms in Denmark have resurfaced from mass graves this week, prompting complaints from residents about possible health risks.

