Category: World Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 14:12 Hits: 1

LONDON: The British government said on Friday (Nov 27) it has formally asked the country’s medicines regulator to assess whether a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University should be authorised for use. The step comes amid questions about preliminary results from trials of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-asks-regulator-to-assess-astrazeneca-oxford-vaccine-amid-13649146