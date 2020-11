Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 13:13 Hits: 3

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday (Nov 28) retaliate for the killing of the country's top nuclear scientist, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Khamenei pledged to continue the work ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-nuclear-scientist-mohsen-fakhrizadeh-retaliation-13657556