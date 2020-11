Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 19:27 Hits: 6

Greece reported 121 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, a daily record, with hospitals in the north of the country under pressure as intensive care beds fill up with COVID-19 patients.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-deaths-hit-new-daily-record-in-greece-13660380