Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 22:07 Hits: 1

Ethiopia says it’s engaged in an internal police action with rebellious Tigrayans. Yet its role in the Horn of Africa means a lot more is on the line.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2020/1125/Tigray-crisis-Ethiopian-stature-and-regional-stability-at-risk?icid=rss