Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 15:51 Hits: 2

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of low-cost fashion in much of the world came to a standstill, leaving many garment workers in the Global South without an income. In Bangladesh and elsewhere, this has left child workers more vulnerable to exploitation than ever.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-bangladesh-child-workers-leather-garment-industry-by-jiniya-afroze-2020-11