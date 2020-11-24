The G20 Debt Plan Does Not Go Far Enough

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 17:08 Hits: 2

Developing countries can emerge from the COVID-19 crisis and be prepared to pursue a green path to future prosperity only if their creditors adapt to the post-pandemic world. A bolder new debt-relief initiative rooted in global solidarity can help to reverse the recent increase in poverty worldwide, reduce damaging inequalities, and save our planet for future generations.

