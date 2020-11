Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 11:51 Hits: 2

Authoritarian states such as Russia and China have argued for years that core liberal-democratic principles are hypocritical and hollow. By undermining them in America, President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Fox News are giving them a big helping hand.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/america-liberal-democracy-republicans-media-fifth-column-by-chris-patten-2020-11