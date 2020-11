Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 15:11 Hits: 2

BioNTech's new-model RNA-based vaccine has emerged as the leading contender to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly within the coming year. Pioneered by a Turkish-German couple whose parents immigrated to Germany in the 1960s, the breakthrough's symbolic importance matches its practical value.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biontech-vaccine-turkish-german-immigration-success-story-by-hans-werner-sinn-2020-11