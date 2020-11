Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 16:05 Hits: 1

As bad as the COVID-19 pandemic has been for major advanced economies, it is even worse for low-income countries that entered the crisis with only limited resources and already-high debt burdens. The international community must do more to help these governments confront the virus, or this crisis will never truly be over.

