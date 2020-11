Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 17:00 Hits: 1

In a world wracked by violence, Islamist beheadings stand out for their savagery. While the absolute number of victims is relatively small, the threat this practice poses should not be underestimated, and the lessons it suggests about prosecuting the "war on terror" must not be ignored.

